Break in heat wave arrives late Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -One more day of hazardous heat, then relief will arrive with a cold front late Sunday and early Monday. Sunday’s highs will again climb into the upper 80s/lower 90s with dew points in the 70s. Heat index values of around 100-105 are likely on Sunday. Later in the day, clouds will increase and showers and thunderstorms will begin to form. As the cold front slices across the Tri-State by Monday, high temps will drop back into the lower 80s and humidity levels will be slashed as well. Highs through next week should stay around 80s and lows will drop into the lower 60s. Rain chances are best late Sunday through early Monday and will taper off by Monday night.