Road closed after bridge collapse in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County.
Veterans Drive, at Estill Baker Rd., in Hanson will be closed until further notice due to a bridge collapse in the construction area.
Officials say the Old Otter Creek Bridge had structural issues, but thankfully no one was hurt when the bridge fell.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this is why it’s so important to have funding to replace old structures like this bridge.
State police tell say they are thankful that a new bridge was already in the works.
Drivers should avoid the area if they can.
If you need to get through, you can use Island Ford Road to connect to I-69. Crews are also working to establish a marked detour as quickly as possible.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.