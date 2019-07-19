Princeton Tigers Marching Band practice for next season despite heat

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite the heat, the Princeton Tigers Marching Band gutted out their practice under the sun on Thursday.
Usually, they start the morning outdoors and then head inside to the AC as it warms up. Around 6 p.m., they get back outside and brave the heat for a few more hours of practice.
“The kids have been really good this year,” said President of Princeton Band Boosters Chad Booker. “They’re tough, they’re sticking with it, we’ve got a lot of young kids this year, but their really devoted to the program and putting in a lot of hard work.”
Friday will only be a half a day and the Princeton Fire Department will come out to help cool the kids down.
