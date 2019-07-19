Police: Driver passes out and crashes, arrested for driving under the influence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after a crash that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police say witnesses saw a car slowly heading down E. Louisiana Street near Elsas Avenue. They say they watched it crash into the back of a parked dump truck.
The witnesses say they found the driver passed out.
Police and medics arrived, but they say they driver, Thomas Thomas, refused medical attention.
Officers say Thomas seamed dazed and was sweating profusely.
They say his car had heavy front end damage, and he didn’t have insurance.
Inside the car, police say they found a bag with 3.6 grams of marijuana.
They say he failed field sobriety tests, and a chemical blood test has been sent to a state lab.
