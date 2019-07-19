Ohio Co. church vandalized

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A church in Ohio County was vandalized.
Now, the sheriff’s office is asking for help in finding who’s responsible.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, it happened at Pleasant Grove Church on Askins Road, possibly overnight Wednesday.
Deputies say it looks like someone got in through a side window that had been pried open with what they say was a hook from a nearby headstone.
Deputies say the kitchen was ransacked, food was scattered around the building and holes were knocked in the walls.
Witnesses say people were seen walking by the church early Wednesday.
If anyone knows anything about this case, call the sheriff's office.
