Nicky Hayden being honored during Daniel Pitino Shelter event
A statue honoring Nicky Hayden was unveiled in June 2018 in Owensboro. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet and Evan Gorman | July 18, 2019 at 7:36 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 7:36 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The former MotoGP World Champion Nicky Hayden is being honored during an event at the Daniel Pitino Shelter on Thursday.

Hayden, who was an Owensboro native, was killed in May of 2017 after he was hit by during training in Italy.

Entertainment at the event will be provided by former University of Kentucky Wildcats Derek Anderson, Nazr Mohammad, and Ron Mercer.

