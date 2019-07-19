Newest addition unveiled Fri. at Harmonie State Park

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new outdoor education pavilion at Harmonie State Park.
Planning for the shelter began in 2013 and was funded through the non-profit “Friends of Harmonie State Park” along with private donations.
It will be used for things like arts and crafts and several other activities.
Park officials say campers can swing by any time to check it out.
“When we’re not using it, anybody can jump up here and have a picnic," Amelia Wildeman, Harmonie State Park, said. “With all the rain we’ve had, its been a great place to get under the cover. People have had dinner up here, play some games, hang out and so it’s really versatile.”
Park staff also preserved a section from a state-record black oak tree that fell in 2011. It’s featured when you walk in the shelter.
