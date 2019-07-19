Neighborhood Watch: Church vandalized; bridge collapses

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Ohio County Deputies say someone has vandalized a church and the sheriff’s office is asking for help in finding who’s responsible.
The Facebook post said it happened at Pleasant Grove Church on Askins Road, possibly overnight Wednesday.
According to deputies, it looks like someone got in through a side window that had been pried open with what they say was a hook from a nearby headstone.
Deputies say the kitchen was ransacked and food was scattered around the building. Holes were also knocked in the walls.
Witnesses say people were seen walking by the church early Wednesday.
If anyone knows anything about this case, call the sheriff’s office.
The Old Otter Creek Bridge in Hopkins County has collapsed.
No one was on the bridge when it dropped and no one was hurt.
Kentucky 260 or Eastlawn Road, just east of Hanson, is now closed.
A new bridge had been under construction at the site with one lane of traffic on the old bridge. KYTC says they will speed up construction of the new bridge to get it open in the next few weeks.
In the meantime there is a marked detour.
The deadline to apply for Owensboro’s 2019 Citizen’s Police Academy is next Friday, July 26.
The Academy itself is August 22 to October 24 at the Owensboro Police Department on East 9th Street.
Instruction consists of one 3-hour class each week for 10 weeks. This instruction is comprehensive, covering a different area of the Owensboro Police Department each week.
Class hours are between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., every Thursday.
