Michigan Wolverines latest school to offer Reitz standout scholarship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz incoming junior Khristian Lander hasn’t committed to any colleges just yet, but he’s got plenty of offers to choose from.
On Thursday, Indiana’s top 2021 prospect received another offer. This latest one comes from the University of Michigan Wolverines and new head coach Juwan Howard.
This isn’t the only top-notch offer Lander has landed. Other schools interested in the Reitz star include: Louisville, Florida, Kentucky, and Indiana.
According to 247 Sports, Lander is also being looked at by: Butler, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas Tech, and Xavier.
247 Sports has the 6′1″ point guard as a the No. 1 prospect in Indiana and No. 17 overall in the class of 2021.
Last season, Lander helped lead the Panthers to a 12-12 record as a sophomore.
