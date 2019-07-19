Man facing meth charges after police chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man, who police say in no stranger to law enforcement, is facing new charges in Evansville.
Police say they tried to pull over Kazerrick Banks Thursday afternoon.
They say he sped up and would not stop for them.
Officers say he parked behind a home in the 200 block of Oak Street, then took off running into the alley.
Police say he ignored commands to stop, and threw a bag over a fence.
Officers say they were able to catch Banks and recover the bag, which contained meth.
They say a smaller bag of meth was found in Banks’ pocket, and he had $600 in cash in his wallet.
Police say the incident happened withing 1,000 feet of Mickey’s Kingdom playground where children were playing.
They say Banks is on parole for a 2015 armed robbery, and has been arrested in several different states.
Banks’ charges include dealing meth, resisting law enforcement, and habitual traffic violator for life.
