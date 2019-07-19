Madisonville officials work to keep attendees cool during Fri. concert

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Friday Night Live summer concert series continues on Friday.
The city is expecting thousands to come out and enjoy the food and live music. With the heat out there, officials are making sure everyone stays hydrated and cooled off.
Until the temperatures go down and the sun sets, officials are doing everything to keep you cool.
″We have a golf cart running around here with one of our employees on it," said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “Ronnie is our facilities maintenance and what he’s doing is making sure everyone’s staying hydrated with Gatorade and water.”
They are also going to have these portacools out here throughout the night that reduce the air temperature for anyone in front of it.
Things kick off around 6 p.m. Friday and it is a free concert thanks to the city and local sponsors. Grand Funk Railroad is set to perform during the concert.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.