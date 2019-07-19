KSP: man arrested with child sexual exploitation charges after investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after an undercover investigation into crimes against children.
Kentucky State Police say they arrested Brandon Sally, 46, of Daviess County, for charges related to: rape, sodomy, promoting and use of a sexual performance by a minor, distribution and possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
According to KSP, his arrest was a result of undercover internet crimes against children investigation.
Investigators say they found out Sally was sharing explicit photos online.
Sally is now in the Daviess County Jail.
