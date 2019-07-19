K9 catches suspect after chase in Mt. Carmel

WABASH CO., IL. (WFIE) - The Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office says they, along with Mt. Carmel police, went to a home to serve a warrant, but the suspect took off.
It happened Thursday at 11600 E. 1020 Ln.
Deputies say 37-year-old Robert Harms was wanted on warrants out of Wabash County and Gibson County in Indiana.
They say K9 Roy caught Harms after a short foot chase through yards and over a fence.
His charges include possession of meth and three counts of burglary. Deputies say some stolen items were found in the home.
Two other people in the home were arrested.
Deputies say Melanie Christie and Ryan Healy are facing meth related charges.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.