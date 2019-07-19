Fire destroys street department storage building, trash trucks in Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tuesday night fire destroyed one of the street departments buildings and the mayor says it might have caused more than a $1 million in damages.
It’s still under investigation, but officials believe it started due to an electric problem in one of the trash trucks. Officials say trucks had returned from their routes, then parked in the barn on South Kimball Street.
“The fire investigator felt like there was some electrical problem there that just smoldered for several hours before it took off,” said Mt. Vernon Street Department Superintendent Tom Hinkle.
Around 7 p.m. neighbors noticed smoke.
The mayor says they lost two trash trucks, a street sweeper, mini excavator, and several pieces of small equipment.
Despite the expensive loss of these trucks , Mount Vernon is still finding a way to pick up trash on their regular schedule.
“We’re using dump trailers behind pickups and the guys pick it up, load it in that, and then they have to take it to a location where they off load it from the trailers." explained Mt. Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis. “And then it has to be loaded back on a trash truck.”
City officials are working with the insurance company to get damages assessed. Following that process they plan to purchase new trash trucks as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.