Father, son accused of kidnapping appear in court

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A father and son accused of kidnapping were in court again on Friday.
According to authorities, Danny and Dustin Massey are accused of that crime in Hopkins County, Kentucky after victims told deputies they were abducted at gunpoint and put into a hand dug kit.
Both were in court Friday and are being held on $50,000 bond.
The judge appointed Dustin a public defender and is working to give Danny one as well. The two are expected back in court on July 26.
