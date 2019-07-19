Father, son accused of kidnapping appear in court

By Jared Goffinet and Chellsie Brown | July 19, 2019 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 2:58 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A father and son accused of kidnapping were in court again on Friday.

According to authorities, Danny and Dustin Massey are accused of that crime in Hopkins County, Kentucky after victims told deputies they were abducted at gunpoint and put into a hand dug kit.

Danny Massey, 48 (left) and Dustin Massey , 22. (Source: Hopkins Co. Jail)

Both were in court Friday and are being held on $50,000 bond.

The judge appointed Dustin a public defender and is working to give Danny one as well. The two are expected back in court on July 26.

