EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Excessive Heat Warning until Sunday evening. A stagnant…hot and humid weather pattern will persist through the weekend, with little if any chances for rain on Saturday. However, a cool front will bring chances for showers and storms beginning Sunday afternoon. High temps will stay cemented in the low to mid-90’s under mostly sunny skies. Projected heat index (103-109) during the afternoon and evening.