Coal unit shutting down at Rockport Power Plant

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - American Electric Power is shutting down one of the two coal-fired units at their Rockport Power plant.
A federal judge approved the plan Thursday to make the change by the end of 2028.
The company was ordered to install scrubbers in the unit, and this plan saves the company from spending the $1.4 billion dollars it would cost to do so.
American Electric Power officials tell us they have spoken with employees and community leaders.
Right now, there are 220 employees at the plant, and officials are still working to determine how many jobs they will need to keep to run the remaining unit.
AEP officials say this will allow them accelerate plans for new technology that will greatly reduce emission levels.
