Campers flock to pool to keep cool during hot weather

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some campers at Harmonie State Park are finding fun ways to beat the heat.
Most of the people are taking advantage of the park’s pool and water slide. Park officials say there’s plenty of shade at the park too.
“A lot of our guests like to cool off in the pool," Harmonie State Park Property Manager Joseph Compton said. "That’s a popular place when it gets this hot.”
With the temps feeling like triple digits, some say the pool is their only option.
“It’s so hot and we came here to cool down," said Wadesville resident Laura Weinzapfel. "My niece’s birthday is tomorrow and so the only way to beat the heat is jumping into the pool.”
Park officials are out monitoring campers to make sure everyone stays safe in the heat. They are reminding everyone to drink plenty of water.
