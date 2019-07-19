Burger Brawl, Taco Takedown set for Sat. at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If burgers and tacos are your bag, then Bosse Field is the place to be on Saturday.
The Burger Brawl and Taco Takedown are happening from 12-5 p.m.
With the heat index expected in the triple digits,organizers are taking the necessary precautions to keep you cool and safe.
Industrial fans and super soakers will cool you off upon request and there will be plenty of shelters for shade.
Some of the proceeds will go to benefit Aurora.
Tickets are $5 online and will cost more at the gate.
