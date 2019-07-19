Alert Days for heat continue through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for dangerous heat through the weekend. The entire Tri-State is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 7 p.m. Sunday, but there is cooler weather on the way next week.
Even after the sun sets, we won’t get much relief from this heat. Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, but the heat index values will likely be in the 90s until nearly midnight before falling back through the 80s.
Saturday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Heat index values will likely top out between 103 and 107°.
The heat continues into Sunday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 90s with heat index values between 100 and 105°. However, Sunday afternoon and evening, the clouds will begin the increase and rain chances will return to the forecast as a cold front makes its way through the Tri-State.
Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through Sunday night and into Monday morning before tapering off to our southeast. Behind that cold front, cooler, drier air will filter into the Tri-State from the northwest.
The rest of the workweek looks mainly sunny, but it will be much cooler. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday and will slowly creep back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.