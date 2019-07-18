Swimming and Diving releases 2019-20 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -In his first season at Evansville, head swimming and diving coach Stu Wilson announced the upcoming schedule for the 2019-20 season on Thursday (July 18).
The schedule features four home meets and eight road contests for the Purple Aces.
"The team and the coaching staff are excited about the upcoming season," Wilson said. "We have a great opportunity to make it a very eventful year."
The six-month schedule kicks off with a trip to the Butler Quad on September 29 before the home opener against Eastern Illinois on October 12. Six days later the Aces travel to Lebanon, Ill. to take on McKendree University.
Rounding out the month of October the Aces face conference foe Valparaiso on the road. Events return home on November 2 as the Aces take on Arkansas at Little Rock and Indiana State with a women's only meet.
The Aces will then travel to Birmingham-Southern College (November 9) and the SIU Invitational (November 21-23) to close out 2019.
Opening up the spring season with a trip to Missouri State (January 11) before returning home for a men's only event against Ball State (January 17).
Closing out the regular season, the Purple Aces head to St. Louis on January 18, then are home against Illinois State (women only) on January 24 and at Southern Illinois on February 1.
"The schedule will be challenging but the team will be ready for anything that will come their way," Wilson said. "We hope to see a lot of the fans come out and support our team at all of the meets."
The women’s Missouri Valley Conference championship is held in Columbia, Mo, February 19-22, while the men will compete in the MAC Championship March 4-7.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
