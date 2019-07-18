Sturgis restaurant reopens after death of 4 employees

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The ribbon is now cut on a Sturgis restaurant after a tragic accident.
Fiesta Acapulco is now back open following the death of four employees after their car hydroplaned on SR-109. Eduardo Lopez, Jorge Chavez, Migel Brico, and Christina Chavez were on their way to work when the crash happened in Wheatcroft.
The restaurant had been open for just two days before the accident happened.
Now, after almost a month of being closed, the restaurant is back open.
“The citizens of Sturgis are happy that these guys are here; it’s an exciting day for Sturgis," said Sturgis Mayor Doug Rodgers. "We have several local businesses that have come out to show their support, and we have tons of passersby that are showing their support, so we’ve all come together for these guys.”
Still displayed on the sign outside of the restaurant is a message saying they miss the four who died.
