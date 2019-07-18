Students ‘making headlines’ at Castle High School with summer musical

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students in Warrick County will be “carrying the banner” Thursday for the opening night of their summer musical.
It’s the 23rd season for it and the “Kings of New York” are coming to the Tri-State for “Newsies.”
It’s a unique atmosphere for these students to be a part of for a couple of reasons, this is a county wide musical, which means that students from every Warrick County School can audition for a role.
There are also a few Reitz students in this show as well. Going along with that, because it’s open to so many different school, there are a bunch of different age groups in this show.
We talked to a couple of the actors who said it’s been different for them, but a lot of fun to be able to meet new people and work with all of these different actors they wouldn’t get to work with during the school year.
Probably one of the most unique parts about this musical is the clear dedication each of these actors and actresses have to the theater. They’re giving up time on their summer vacation to come in and rehearse, learn their lines, get down the choreography, and get ready to put on a show.
That’s what director Eric Antey says is the coolest part about this process.
