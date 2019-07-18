Safety tips, prohibited items list for Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 99th annual Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair gets underway this Monday, July 22, 2019. With shows, music, rides, races, pageants, contests, exhibits and food the 4-H fair truly has something for everyone. An estimated 45,000 people are expected to attend this year.
The Sheriff's Office tent will again be located near the fairgrounds main office. Please stop by and meet the men and women of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office bicycle patrol unit will be on hand throughout the entire fair week.
Sheriff Dave Wedding would like everyone to have a great time at the fair and be safe. "Please watch your speed as you drive within the designated parking areas. Be on the lookout for pedestrians and children that may dart unexpectedly from a row of cars." Sheriff Wedding added, "Fairgoers should be aware that farm machinery and livestock are dangerous if treated carelessly. An increased potential for injury exists when you bring heavy equipment, large animals and crowds of people together."
The Sheriff's Office asks that fairgoers respect marked boundaries and warning signs. Please keep an eye on small children and don't permit them to become separated from the group. The Sheriff's Office tent will be passing out wristbands for small children to wear that will allow deputies or firefighters to call a missing parent on their cellphone.
While this year's forecast calls for a high of only 87 degrees, fairgoers are still reminded to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight for extended periods.
The potential for storms will exist at this year's fair, please be aware of the dangers of lightning. Pay attention to the fair's public address system for warnings and instructions. The safest place to be in a lightning storm is inside your car with the windows closed or inside a structure. Do not stand under a tree or touch any conductive surfaces (e.g. leaning against a building or sitting on grandstand bleachers).
Many of the events at the 4-H Fair feature off-highway vehicles that are not equipped with mufflers. The sound can easily exceed 115 decibels. At this level, hearing damage can result in less than 30 minutes of exposure. Fairgoers who are planning on attending events at the 4-H arena are reminded to bring adequate hearing protection for themselves and their children.
A contingent of sheriff's deputies and Scott Township Fire Department firefighters and paramedics will be present throughout the fairgrounds to address any security or safety concerns. The Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation and Sheriff's Office will be providing traffic control on US 41.
General Fair Rules:
- Firearms are not permitted.
- Coolers and backpacks are subject to inspection.
- No glass containers are permitted.
- The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is not allowed.
- No fireworks are permitted.
- Laser pointers are prohibited.
- Skateboards or roller skates are prohibited.
- All livestock must remain in designated areas.
- Animals (excluding service animals) not registered for an event or function are not permitted.
- Parking is only allowed in designated areas.
- Please follow the instructions of 4H fair staff members.
Courtesy Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office