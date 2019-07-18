Posey Co. Clerk says voting change will save money, increase voter turnout

“This is really a win win situation,” says Posey Co. Clerk Kay Kilgore. “It not only reduces costs for the county, but it’s proven to increase voter turnout. We want to make it convenient for everyone to vote. So if someone works in the northern part of the county and they live in a southern part of the county they can go ahead and vote up there and they don’t have to rush home to be back before the 6 o’clock deadline.”