Posey Co. Clerk says voting change will save money, increase voter turnout

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Voting changes are coming after a decision was approved by County Commissioners last week.
For decades, residents in Posey County were assigned to voting precincts based on where they lived. Now the county is in the process of switching to voting centers.
This would reduce poll locations from 21 to 10 across the county.
This decision will be more convenient for voters and it helps save the county money. The vote centers would have e-poll books that make the voting process easier and show what precinct you are from.
“This is really a win win situation,” says Posey Co. Clerk Kay Kilgore. “It not only reduces costs for the county, but it’s proven to increase voter turnout. We want to make it convenient for everyone to vote. So if someone works in the northern part of the county and they live in a southern part of the county they can go ahead and vote up there and they don’t have to rush home to be back before the 6 o’clock deadline.”
The Posey County clerk says the next step is to come up with a plan for how the vote centers will operate to ensure a smooth 2020 election process.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.