Plans in place for extreme heat during softball tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the water or just grabbing a cup of ice, people here at the USSSA Fastpitch Softball Tournament made their safety in the heat a top priority.
“If they want to drop their time limits in their games they can actually shorten their games a little bit in pool play," Great Lakes Regional Tournament Director Tim Foster explained "So some of those guys are really taking that up this morning.”
A lot of parents were able to bring in coolers for the girls, but the tournament also made sure that each player was cared for.
”Issues of heat, dehydration and stuff is huge and we don’t want that to happen," Foster explained. "We want to make sure all of our players are safe.”
On the field, umpires aren’t just calling strikes and balls.
“You look for signs; maybe a girl is shaking, maybe her eyes are glassed over, those sort of things,” explained USSSA Umpire Jerremy Neibert.
They are watching for safety and also making sure everyone stays hydrated between games. The complex is offering something to these families and players that not all parks offer.
”Dugouts are covered, bleachers are covered at Deaconess Park," stated Foster. “It’s a great atmosphere here to host a tournament like this this time of year, but at the end of the day all that mattered was everyone staying safe and cool.”
”The coaches have done a great job of making sure the girls are hydrated; there’s plenty of water,” said Neibert.
The water fountains here were a big hit on Thursday and not just for the kids, but parents were cooling off here too. So far, everyone has been looking out for each other.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.