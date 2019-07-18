OPD says reinstated Flex Team to help gain community’s trust

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say bringing back their Flex Team is helping reduce crime and build trust with the community.
The unit was was disbanded last year, but reinstated last month to focus on problem areas in the city. In that month, police say they have issued 84 drug charges, served 97 warrants and had over 50 hours of foot patrol.
OPD says it’s not all about enforcement, but about gaining trust.
“I think that’s actually more important in a lot of ways than the actual arrest numbers," OPD’s Andrew Boggess. "It’s just like I said, building that relationship in the community, out there being visible.”
OPD says the Flex Team will stay for the foreseeable future.
