Neighborhood Watch: Owensboro park open later; DCSO searching for stolen bike

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - With violence up in Owensboro, the city has decided to keep one of its parks open later to keep kids off the streets.
Dugan Best will be open until 9 p.m. every day, instead of its usual 6 p.m. closing time. We are told this extension will help keep kids from getting into trouble.
Those extended hours will mean more programming, including tutoring from Brescia University students and teaching and encouraging older kids to apply for jobs.
90 mph in a 45 mph zone is not a good idea and can lead to someone getting hurt.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in this case.
A Huntingburg Police Department officer pulled over Heather Ortiz, 36, of Jasper, on US-231 near 19th Street early Thursday. The officer says he smelled alcohol and even saw open beer cans along with found a bag with marijuana.
Ortiz was taken to the Dubois County Jail on several charges.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office wants your help locating this Next-Gauntlet bicycle:
The bicycle was stolen from the Sorgho area in May. The bicycle is a red 10-speed with black wheels.
If you have information on this theft, contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.
