Movieland Speedpark is back up for auction

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Another auction is planned for Movieland Speedpark.
Officials with Wilson Auction and Realty say it will be auctioned off September 10 at 10 a.m.
The auction will be at the Chandler Community Center at 405 Community Center Driver.
The auction information sheet says it’s a Sheriff’s Sale.
The property was up for auction in March, but it was canceled after the owner filed bankruptcy.
Previous Stories:
The race track has been a staple in the Chandler community for decades. The property is 131 acres and includes an 1/8 mile dragstrip and an oval track.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.