Movieland Speedpark is back up for auction

Movieland Speedpark is back up for auction
Source: William Wilson Auction Realty, Inc.
By Jill Lyman | July 18, 2019 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 12:36 PM

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Another auction is planned for Movieland Speedpark.

Officials with Wilson Auction and Realty say it will be auctioned off September 10 at 10 a.m.

The auction will be at the Chandler Community Center at 405 Community Center Driver.

The auction information sheet says it’s a Sheriff’s Sale.

The property was up for auction in March, but it was canceled after the owner filed bankruptcy.

Previous Stories:

Friday’s races at Movieland Speedpark canceled

Chandler Movieland Speedpark officially open

Chandler Speedway owner files for bankruptcy; auction canceled

Chandler Speedway up for auction after foreclosure

The race track has been a staple in the Chandler community for decades. The property is 131 acres and includes an 1/8 mile dragstrip and an oval track.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.