‘Life is precious:’ Southern IN baseball team honors teammate’s mother

As most that follow SI SPIKES page know, one of our player’s mother is battling cancer. The boys, coaches and parents wanted to show their support for Dana and did so by all wearing danastrong shirts. When the boys won the tournament and received their first place medals, they took turns giving them to Dana one by one. When Spikes 14u-Cruz says that we are a baseball family, we MEAN we are a family. #danastrong #spikes #sportsacceleration #champions