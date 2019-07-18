KSP near top of cruiser contest; IL, IN state police near bottom

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - State police department around the area need your vote.
It’s time for the “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.” The contest is hosted by the American Association of State Troopers.
Right now, Kentucky State Police’s entry is in second place. Illinois and Indiana could use a little help though.
Illinois is in the middle of the pack and Indiana State Police are at the bottom.
The last day to vote is July 30 and you can only vote once from each of your devices.
