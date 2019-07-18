Kenna Hisle commits to USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A North Husky is staying home. Senior Kenna Hisle announced Thursday on Twitter that she will continue her basketball career as a Screaming Eagle.
First team All-SIAC last season, Hisle has started every game of her high school career. As a junior, she averaged nearly 15 points and 5 rebounds a game, leading the Huskies to a 13-12 record.
Hisle is following in her father, Mark’s, footsteps who played for Evansville in the ’90s.
As an incoming senior, Hisle has not inked her commitment just yet. She has to wait to sign her National Letter of Intent until the November signing period.
