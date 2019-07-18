Huntingburg Mayor outlines future plans at State of City Address

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a combination of old and new at the State of the City Address.
Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner outlined the big projects in the last year and what’s to come.
Three parks and a golf course have been added or updated to add to the city’s recreational options.
Back in May, the city was awarded a $350,000 grant to help make repairs to resident housing. So far that money has been used to help with repairs in 14 different homes.
City leaders say it is now time to focus on the future.
“That’s why we announced the launching of our new comprehensive plan program, which will take a lot of community involvement to come together and build us a vision for the next decade,” explained Mayor Spinner.
That program is going to be called “Your Home, Your Huntingburg.” City leaders want it to be focused on what the community wants for the city and not just what the leaders want.
“It’s going to be a long process of people coming together, telling us what they want their vision to be," Mayor Spinner said. "Not only for major projects like what we did with stellar. But with financial things, process things that we need to do as a city.”
Mayor Spinner is looking forward with the process in his third term serving Huntingburg as mayor.
“I am proud of my home and excited to write the next chapter in our amazing story, but always and only with the help,” said Mayor Spinner.
For those interested in getting involved, Huntingburg will host a public meeting to gather information before starting the new comprehensive plan. It will be July 25 in the Old Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.
