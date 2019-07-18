Henderson’s Rotary Club program continuing to help students

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Rotary Club is helping some students before school starts.
Officials with the school district's backpack program explained how it's impacting students of all ages.
Donations were collected by Rotary members at their meeting on Thursday.
The backpack program has been going on for more than a dozen years. They make sure students get meals during the weekend and officials say they’re happy to help out.
“We’ve had parents that have really needed it one year and they’ll call us the next year and say ‘That was a Godsend to us, can you give it to someone else this year because we’re back on our feet’ and so that’s always encouraging to hear because that’s what we want to do is to be able to get them self-sufficient and help them in their time of need,” Youth Service Center Coordinator Shawna Evans.
If you’d like to contribute to the backpack program, drop off monetary donations or food items to any of the Henderson County schools.
