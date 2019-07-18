2 groups appeal air permit approved for Dales’ coal-to-diesel plant

DALE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update on a proposed coal-to diesel plant in Dale as two Southern Indiana groups are now appealing an air permit approved for the plant.
The environmental law firm Earth Justice prepared the appeal on behalf of Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life and Valley Watch. The groups say they’re concerned about air pollution from Riverview Energy’s planned project.
Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management approved the permit for the facility last month.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.