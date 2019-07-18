Gov. Holcomb makes stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hot off the heels of announcing his bid for reelection, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made a stop in Evansville Thursday to meet with supporters and protesters.
The governor touched on a number of topics including putting Hoosiers to work, finishing the I-69 project, and helping inmates earn careers with skills they learned while incarcerated.
“This is a small world," Holcomb said. "We are on a roll right now and our momentum just continues to accelerate.”
“We’re on the right course, we’re moving in the right direction, the trajectory is going up and I want to see more people recognize that American Dream right here in Indiana, and we’re doing it the Indiana way," Holcomb said.
The governor made it clear before meeting with supporters that his goal remains "putting people first."
He emphasized a record number of Hoosiers working in the private sector and highlighted the story of one woman who found a future after learning job skills while in jail. The governor said he’d like to see more of those stories.
“I want it to be thousands more because they go from being a have not to a have and they’re contributing to our state’s future," Holcomb said.
It wasn’t all smiles though, the governor took quite a bit of time to speak with protesters who showed up to voice concerns about funding for schools and teachers.
The governor also said that he wasn’t looking to make news today and reaffirmed that Lt. Governor, and Evansville native, Suzanne Crouch will be his running mate during this next election.
