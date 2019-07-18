EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The stubborn remnants of Barry have pushed east of the area. In Barry’s wake, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from this afternoon through Sunday evening. A stagnant…hot and humid weather pattern will persist through the weekend, with little if any chances for rain. High temps will surge into the low to mid-90’s under mostly sunny skies. Projected heat index (105-110) during the afternoon and evening.