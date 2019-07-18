EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The stubborn remnants of Barry have pushed east of the area. In Barry’s wake, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from this afternoon through Sunday evening. A stagnant…hot and humid weather pattern will persist through the weekend, with little if any chances for rain. High temps will surge into the low to mid-90’s under mostly sunny skies. Projected heat index (105-110) during the afternoon and evening.
A weak front will sweep out the high heat and humidity on Monday as high temps sink into the upper 80’s. The front will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday, high temps will drop into the mid-80’s under mostly sunny skies.
