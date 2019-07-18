Excessive heat through Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Excessive heat/humidity will be the main concern through Sunday. The Tri-State is under an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the NWS at Paducah. Heat index values of 105-110 likely through the weekend. The hazardous heat will break on Sunday evening as a cold front moves toward the Tri-State. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday and Monday. Temps will drop back into the 80s with lows in the lower 60s early next week.
