Dugan Best Park extends hours to keep kids off streets

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dugan Best is in the heart of the west side, which is a part of town that often sees a lot of violence.
“That’s the reason why Dugan Best is trying to be the center focus for these kids around this area," Michael Gray, Dugan Best’s director, said. "Yes, they have things that they want to do, but mostly it’s on the streets. And what we try to do is try to make sure that we have a safe haven for our kids.”
The city has decided to extend the park’s hours to 9 p.m. Gray says they have already planned programming to teach resume writing skills and tutoring sessions, but he’s hoping to hear from kids themselves on what they want.
“I need them to come down here and talk to myself and my staff to let me know what we need to do for them," Gray said.
My Brother’s Keeper, a local community group, was founded to help decrease the violence among teens and children. That’s why they came up with the idea to extend the park’s hours.
“Children are always our future, we always have to start with them," Grace McIntosh, My Brother’s Keeper, said. "And we want to do what we can. We want to try and not lecture them but kind of come down to where they’re at and see what they might have to say.”
And now this Monday they are hoping the community will come out to their public forum to voice what you would like to see happen at Dugan Best.
“Please show up Monday night," McIntosh said. "We want hear from everybody.”
The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the shelter house by the basketball courts.
