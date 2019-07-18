Dubois Co. pastor charged after failing to report alleged child abuse

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A local pastor is accused of not reporting a case of alleged child abuse.
Back in May we reported the arrest of Dexter Hensley for child molestation and sexual battery. We are finding out the pastor at Hensley’s church in Jasper knew about the allegations.
According to the affidavit, the juveniles told detectives about the alleged incidents, which they say happened at Jasper Apostolic Church where Hensley attended.
Jasper Police say they learned Pastor Howard Geck was made aware of the allegations two-years ago, but failed to report them to authorities.
Geck was charged this week with failure to make a report, which is a class B misdemeanor. By Indiana law, anyone who has reason to believe a child has been abused must report it to law enforcement or DCS.
“The law requires that any individual, anyone, it’s not confined to teachers or pastors or doctors," explains Dubois County Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Smith. "It is any adult that has a reasonable suspicion that there’s been some kind of abuse. Whether it’s physical abuse, or sexual abuse, or neglect of a child needs to report it.”
The Dubois County Prosecutors Office is currently offering an amnesty program. From now until the end of July, anyone who has previously failed to report, regardless of how long ago the abuse may have happened, can do so without being charged.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.