Cooling centers being set up around Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Many will be bracing for the heat next several days.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening.
Thankfully, there’s some ways to get out of the sun and into the shade.
In Evansville, the Salvation Army is opening a “cooling center” in Evansville at their location at 1040 N Fulton Ave. It will be open from 1 to 4:30 Thursday in the Chapel at the center.
With alert days for heat the rest of the week, Salvation Army officials tell us they’ll open the cooling center anytime it feels at least 100 degrees.
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says the park in Hartford, at 2300 SR 69 N., will have a 24 hour cooling station for the next few days.
There will also be cooling centers set up around Webster County:
- Providence Community Center 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thurs - Sun
- Webster County Library during business hours
- Providence Library during business hours
- Clay Community Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thur & Fri
- Sebree City Hall 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thurs & Fri
- Webster Co Community Center Dixon
- Webster County Senior Center Dixon 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for seniors 60 and over. And if any senior needs transportation there to contact 270-639-5394.
- Slaughters Fire Dept (as needed)
- Poole Fire Dept (as needed)
- Clay Fire Dept (as needed)
