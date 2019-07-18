Carver Community Organization receives top award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A top award for Carver Community Organization’s Executive Director.
David Wagner took home the 2019 Governor’s Award for Achievement in Health & Wellness. Wagner was presented the award Tuesday at a reception in Indianapolis.
He's been the executive director at Carver for the last 30 years.
Wagner credits the award to the staff and volunteers with the organization. He says it never gets old to see kids progress as they get older.
“To see those individuals mature and be so positive and so productive in life is fulfilling, but at the same time, for them to come back and share some of their successes and to return with some of their family members and encourage other family members to come here it’s real rewarding," says Wagner.
Wagner says he was quite surprised when he heard his name announced for the award.
