Back to school info for EVSC students, parents

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of school in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is quickly approaching and to help parents get ready we have compiled a list of important need-to-know information. All the information below can be found online by visiting www.evscschools.com/backtoschool. The information also is available on the EVSC App. For specific information related to a student’s school, parents can visit the school website at www.evscschools.com/schoolname. A “Back to School” folder can be found under “Parents” on each school website.