Aces caravan makes stop in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville Coaches Caravan was at Mr. B’s in Henderson on Wednesday.
Decked out in purple and orange, fans gathered to hear updates from Aces Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty, Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Ruffing and Volleyball Head Coach Fernando Morales.
UE’s Athletic Director Mark Spencer also shared the mic to spread the news about the Aces new baseball field.
The next Aces Caravan is set for August 28 at the Rooftop in downtown Evansville.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.