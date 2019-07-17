Woman celebrates 100th birthday on property of childhood farm

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A huge-milestone was celebrated at Primrose Retirement Community on Wednesday.
Millicent Ellerbush hit the century mark turning 100-years-old.
Friends and family gathered to celebrate with cake. They even wore blue, which was Ellerbush’s favorite color.
Ellerbush grew up on Grimm Farm, which is right where Primrose sits now. Her family has had lots of memories helping out on that farm.
“When I was a kid, I remember we had a garden that was probably over an acre," Mary Bischoff, Ellerbush’s daughter, said. "We were always canning or freezing something in the summer.”
“We had fruits, fruit trees, nut trees and a big garden, green beans and any kind of vegetable you mention we had,” Ellerbush explained.
Because of Ellerbush’s gardening skills, Primrose is naming their garden center in her honor.
