USSSA softball tournament kicks off with a parade in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville gave a warm welcome to thousands of athletes. They’re in town for the USSSA Softball Tournament.
The tournament officially starts Wednesday night but Tuesday was a huge parade.
Softball teams packed Main Street, decked out in red, white and blue. More than 200 teams from eight different states were apart of it.
It led into the Ford Center for the tournament’s opening ceremonies.
While Wednesday’s all about competition, Tuesday was about the athletes with a shared passion.
After the ceremony, teams were invited to a block party on Main Street where they could enjoy local food trucks, inflatables, pedicabs and more.
