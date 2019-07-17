USSSA softball tournament kicks off with a parade in downtown Evansville

USSSA softball tournament kicks off with a parade in downtown Evansville
By Matthew DeVault | July 16, 2019 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 10:22 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville gave a warm welcome to thousands of athletes. They’re in town for the USSSA Softball Tournament.

[Softball tournament brings thousands to Tri-State]

The tournament officially starts Wednesday night but Tuesday was a huge parade.

Softball teams packed Main Street, decked out in red, white and blue. More than 200 teams from eight different states were apart of it.

It led into the Ford Center for the tournament’s opening ceremonies.

While Wednesday’s all about competition, Tuesday was about the athletes with a shared passion.

After the ceremony, teams were invited to a block party on Main Street where they could enjoy local food trucks, inflatables, pedicabs and more.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.