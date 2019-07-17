USSSA Softball Tournament kicks off in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new season, a different sporting event hosted in the city of Evansville.
This time the 2019 USSSA Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals kicked off at four different venues throughout the Tri-State.
More than 8,000 visitors are on hand for the tournament, put on by the Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau. It will take over 20 fields to determine the national champions in the 8U, 10U, 14U, 16U and 18U age divisions.
Mother Nature was unkind on Tuesday, raining out the skills competition. But, the teams did enjoy the World Series parade that kicked off downtown.
The first round of games began on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Each team is guaranteed five games: at least three pool games and two tournament games for a double elimination.
