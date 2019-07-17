Two Tri-State communities getting grants for sidewalk projects

KENTUCKY, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Tri-State communities are getting grants for sidewalk projects.
Governor Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday a $16.6 million investment to fund more than 40 community projects statewide through the Commonwealth’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).
Funding 80 percent of the total project costs, the awards support safe connections and accessibility primarily through sidewalk improvements for the general pedestrian, children and disabled populations.
In Hopkins County, Dawson Springs, Ky. will receive $140,700.00 for the $175,875.00 Highway 62 Sidewalk Project.
Bremen, Ky. in Muhlenberg County will receive $204,834.20 to go towards the $256,043.20 cost of ADA-compliant sidewalk upgrades.
“We are grateful for this significant federal TAP investment to benefit communities,” said Gov. Bevin. “Funds from this program enable local communities to implement important transportation projects that increase connectivity for diverse populations, such as non-driving and disabled Kentuckians.”
TAP is a federal reimbursement program administered through the Office of Local Programs in the KYTC’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. Funding assists communities pursuing transportation improvements, such as completing bicycle and pedestrian pathways, constructing ADA-compliant ramps and sidewalks, and improving connections to schools, recreation and businesses. Twenty percent of the overall project funding comes from local matches. This recent cycle brings the total investment 2019 funding to date to $21 million for 56 projects spanning the entire state.
Funding for TAP is authorized as a dedicated portion of the Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) funding program under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, which authorizes federal transportation funding from Fiscal Year 2016-2020.
To see a project list, click here.
