Two Tri-State communities getting grants for sidewalk projects

TAP is a federal reimbursement program administered through the Office of Local Programs in the KYTC’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. Funding assists communities pursuing transportation improvements, such as completing bicycle and pedestrian pathways, constructing ADA-compliant ramps and sidewalks, and improving connections to schools, recreation and businesses. Twenty percent of the overall project funding comes from local matches. This recent cycle brings the total investment 2019 funding to date to $21 million for 56 projects spanning the entire state.