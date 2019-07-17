Traffic issues arise with US-60 detour

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More traffic, more speeding, more semi traffic and more accidents are just some of the concerns of neighbors along the detour route.
With US-60 closed for flood repairs more cars and semis have had to take an alternate route.
“They haven’t closed the road just to make it a problem for everyone," Major Barry Smith with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said. "And you’re right, it’s going to eliminate the flooding that causes these detours anytime there’s a flooding event.”
Even though it may be worth it in the end the Sheriff’s Office has received more complaints of speeding in the area.
“Some of the people that may not be used to the detour or know the detour was there, the detour’s a little lengthy compared to the straight through travel on 60," Major Smith said.
“We have more wrecks here on 56," Terry Black, who works in the area, said. "I mean there’s ambulance, firetrucks. It’s almost everyday.”
Deputies are now being asked to patrol the area more frequently. Neighbors are asking drivers to just be patient through the duration of the detour.
“I would say slow down, you know, take you’re time," Black said.
This detour will be in place for at least five more months until the work on US-60 is completed.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.