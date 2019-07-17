Traffic Alert: US Hwy 41 NB lanes closed after crash near Toyota

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A crash shut down part of Highway 41 in Gibson County.
The crash is in the Northbound lanes in Princeton near Toyota and it appears that a semi is involved in the crash.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert about the crash just before 8:45 p.m..
We’re told there are injuries. Our crew on scene tells us the southbound lanes are open, but the northbound lanes will be closed for a while.
We’ll update you once we get more information.
